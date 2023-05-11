News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

May 11, 2023

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 6.61% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 24.02% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 13.72% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 2.23% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.88% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 20.52% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.1%
Utilities -1.3%
Energy -1.5%

