Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 4.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.1% on the day, and up 54.96% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 64.30% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 60.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.0% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 3.8% in midday trading, and down 28.58% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 38.10% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 48.84% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and NVDA make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.5% Utilities -1.9% Consumer Products -2.0% Financial -2.0% Services -2.2% Materials -2.6% Industrial -2.8% Technology & Communications -3.6% Energy -4.5%

