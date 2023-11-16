Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 0.34% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 17.41% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 26.22% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and EQT make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 23.52% on a year-to-date basis. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.90% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc. is up 4.06% year-to-date. Combined, WMT and KMX make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Services -1.1% Energy -2.7%

