Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

July 06, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 4.62% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.35% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 9.41% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and COP make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 24.73% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.59% year-to-date, and Horton Inc is up 27.60% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and DHI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -0.7%
Utilities -0.8%
Financial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Materials -1.1%
Energy -2.0%

