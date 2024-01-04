Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 1.51% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.85% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 0.45% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 5.94% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 0.11% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.3% Energy -1.4%

