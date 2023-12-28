Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 3.46% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.25% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 2.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 12.90% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.38% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 22.26% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and WRK make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Services +0.3% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.4% Energy -1.0%

