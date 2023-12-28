News & Insights

Markets
APA

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

December 28, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 3.46% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.25% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 2.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 12.90% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.38% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 22.26% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and WRK make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials -0.4%
Energy -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 KL Videos
 ETFs Holding DRII
 ETFs Holding IOC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
EOG
XLE
NEM
WRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.