Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

April 06, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 2.21% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 17.10% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 11.20% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.82% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 3.48% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 5.98% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FMC make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -0.9%

