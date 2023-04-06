Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 2.21% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 17.10% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 11.20% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.82% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 3.48% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 5.98% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FMC make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
