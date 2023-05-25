Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 5.21% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.50% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 22.26% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.1% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.84% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 4.62% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and PODD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.2% Industrial +0.5% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Materials -0.4% Utilities -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.7%

