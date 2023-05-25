Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 5.21% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.50% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 22.26% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.1% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.84% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 4.62% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and PODD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.7%
Also see: Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
CURI Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding PLCY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.