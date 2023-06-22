Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 5.94% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.97% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 22.96% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.27% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 42.61% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 19.78% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.7%
