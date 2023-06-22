News & Insights

Markets
MRO

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

June 22, 2023 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 5.94% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.97% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 22.96% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.27% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 42.61% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 19.78% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.5%
Utilities -0.7%
Financial -1.2%
Energy -1.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Automatic Data Processing RSI
 SPRD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRO
APA
XLE
ZION
BXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.