Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 5.94% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.97% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 22.96% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.27% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 42.61% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 19.78% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Financial -1.2% Energy -1.7%

