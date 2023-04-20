Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 1.98% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.04% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc., is down 2.76% year-to-date. Combined, APA and KMI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.31% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 35.06% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 25.30% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CFG make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.2%
