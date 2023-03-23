Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.68% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 9.82% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 20.59% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 8.89% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 89.79% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 37.50% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.4%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.9%
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
Funds Holding EONC
BBY shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.