Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

March 23, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.68% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 9.82% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 20.59% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 8.89% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 89.79% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 37.50% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Utilities -0.3%
Financial -0.7%
Energy -0.9%

