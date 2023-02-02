Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 1.76% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 2.01% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 1.40% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and COP make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 2.66% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.79% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co, is down 10.31% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-1.7%
