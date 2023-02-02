Markets
SLB

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

February 02, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 1.76% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 2.01% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 1.40% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and COP make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 2.66% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.79% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co, is down 10.31% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.5%
Technology & Communications +2.2%
Industrial +2.1%
Financial +1.2%
Healthcare +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities +0.3%
Energy -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 SHPG Price Target
 HD Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
COP
XLE
EL
CPB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.