Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

December 08, 2022 — 02:42 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 57.24% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 32.04% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 37.34% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and PXD make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 5.04% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.07% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 51.30% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Energy -0.8%

