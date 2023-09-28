News & Insights

Markets
NEP

Thursday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

September 28, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextera Energy Partners, off about 16.5% and shares of Clearway Energy off about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Cadiz, trading lower by about 3.4% and Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 3.2%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Water UtilitiesVIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEP
CWEN
CDZI
AQN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.