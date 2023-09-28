In trading on Thursday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextera Energy Partners, off about 16.5% and shares of Clearway Energy off about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Cadiz, trading lower by about 3.4% and Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

