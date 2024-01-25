In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, off about 7.8% and shares of Lockheed Martin down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Atlas Lithium, trading lower by about 8.8% and Uranium Royalty, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

