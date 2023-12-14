In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, off about 3.8% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are insurance brokers shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by James River Group Holdings, trading lower by about 7.2% and Arthur J. Gallagher, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Insurance Brokers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.