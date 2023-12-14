News & Insights

Markets
NOC

Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Insurance Brokers

December 14, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, off about 3.8% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are insurance brokers shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by James River Group Holdings, trading lower by about 7.2% and Arthur J. Gallagher, trading lower by about 6.3%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Insurance Brokers
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Insurance Brokers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOC
KTOS
JRVR
AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.