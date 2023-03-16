Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 4.21% year-to-date. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.62% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc is up 0.77% year-to-date. MO makes up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 4.58% on a year-to-date basis. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.23% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 2.54% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and AEP make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.2% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Materials +0.7% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.