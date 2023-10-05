News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

October 05, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 8.13% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 22.34% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 10.36% year-to-date. Combined, TAP and CLX make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WK Kellogg CO (Symbol: KLG) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 0.97% on a year-to-date basis. WK Kellogg CO, meanwhile, is down 40.68% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 37.75% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.4%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.3%

Also see:
