Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 8.13% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 22.34% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 10.36% year-to-date. Combined, TAP and CLX make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WK Kellogg CO (Symbol: KLG) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 0.97% on a year-to-date basis. WK Kellogg CO, meanwhile, is down 40.68% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 37.75% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.3%
Also see: PUBM Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of ONDS
ARMK Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.