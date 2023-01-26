Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 2.43% year-to-date. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.84% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp is up 0.66% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) and CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.19% on a year-to-date basis. Southwest Airlines Co, meanwhile, is up 9.31% year-to-date, and CSX Corp, is down 1.99% year-to-date. Combined, LUV and CSX make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Services +0.7% Materials +0.7% Financial +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.