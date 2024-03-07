News & Insights

Markets
CPB

Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

March 07, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 65.82% year-to-date. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is down 1.65% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 4.30% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.45% year-to-date, and CME Group is up 2.28% year-to-date. Combined, CBOE and CME make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.6%
Materials+1.5%
Healthcare+1.2%
Services+1.1%
Energy+1.1%
Utilities+0.7%
Industrial+0.7%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 RWGV Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPB
BF.B
IYK
CBOE
CME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.