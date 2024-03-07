Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 65.82% year-to-date. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is down 1.65% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 4.30% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.45% year-to-date, and CME Group is up 2.28% year-to-date. Combined, CBOE and CME make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Materials +1.5% Healthcare +1.2% Services +1.1% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2%

