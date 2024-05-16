News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Construction, Entertainment Stocks

May 16, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, construction shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Shimmick, down about 13.5% and shares of Installed Building Products off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by GameStop, trading lower by about 24.4% and AMC Entertainment Holdings, trading lower by about 15%.

