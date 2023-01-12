In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Logitech International, down about 17.1% and shares of Corsair Gaming off about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Heritage-crystal Clean, trading lower by about 2.8% and Casella Waste Systems, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.