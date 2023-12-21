In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 13.9% and shares of Turning Point Brands down about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are insurance brokers shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by James River Group Holdings, trading lower by about 2.4% and United Fire Group, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Insurance Brokers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.