In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 7.6% and shares of Altria Group down about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Privia Health Group, trading lower by about 1.5% and AdaptHealth, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

