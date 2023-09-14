News & Insights

Markets
ISPR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

September 14, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 7.6% and shares of Altria Group down about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Privia Health Group, trading lower by about 1.5% and AdaptHealth, trading lower by about 1.5%.

