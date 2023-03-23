Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of British American Tobacco Industries, down about 0.9% and shares of Altria Group off about 0.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Community Health Systems, trading lower by about 2.6% and Encompass Health, trading lower by about 0.6%.

