Thursday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

November 09, 2023 — 12:39 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, off about 78.3% and shares of Ikena Oncology down about 64.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Assertio Holdings, trading lower by about 44.8% and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 28%.

