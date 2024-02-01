In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New York Community Bancorp, off about 12.5% and shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding down about 12.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by AFLAC, trading lower by about 9.6% and MetLife, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

