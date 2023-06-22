In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Amerant Bancorp, down about 5.7% and shares of National Bankshares off about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, trading lower by about 9.7% and Archer Aviation, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.