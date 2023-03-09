Markets
SIVB

Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Advertising Stocks

March 09, 2023 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Svb Financial Group, off about 46.3% and shares of Silvergate Capital down about 22.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Stagwell, trading lower by about 22.9% and Innovid, trading lower by about 6.8%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Advertising Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
SI
STGW
CTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.