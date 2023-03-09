In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Svb Financial Group, off about 46.3% and shares of Silvergate Capital down about 22.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Stagwell, trading lower by about 22.9% and Innovid, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Advertising Stocks

