Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

July 13, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vroom, off about 11.7% and shares of Carvana off about 10.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by LL Flooring Holdings, trading lower by about 5% and Arhaus, trading lower by about 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

