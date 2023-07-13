In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vroom, off about 11.7% and shares of Carvana off about 10.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by LL Flooring Holdings, trading lower by about 5% and Arhaus, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

