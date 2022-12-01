In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End, off about 29.3% and shares of Designer Brands down about 23.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 12.7% and Dollar General, trading lower by about 8.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

