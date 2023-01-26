In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Village Farms International, down about 33.8% and shares of S&W Seed down about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Covenant Logistics Group, trading lower by about 16.1% and Saia, trading lower by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

