In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cresud, down about 7.4% and shares of Appharvest down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led down by Dream Finders Homes, trading lower by about 6.6% and Green Brick Partners, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.