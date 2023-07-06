News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, General Contractors & Builders

July 06, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cresud, down about 7.4% and shares of Appharvest down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led down by Dream Finders Homes, trading lower by about 6.6% and Green Brick Partners, trading lower by about 6.1%.

