In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of National CineMedia, down about 13.9% and shares of WPP down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by BioXcel Therapeutics, trading lower by about 62.7% and Adicet Bio, trading lower by about 12.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Biotechnology Stocks

