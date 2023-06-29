News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Biotechnology Stocks

June 29, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of National CineMedia, down about 13.9% and shares of WPP down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by BioXcel Therapeutics, trading lower by about 62.7% and Adicet Bio, trading lower by about 12.9%.

