Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.3% and 8.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 4.01% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.75% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 2.07% year-to-date. Combined, FE and VST make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 21.2% and 13.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.63% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 21.40% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 22.07% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and VTRS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Energy +0.9% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Utilities -1.2%

