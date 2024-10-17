Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 31.74% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 73.30% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 244.82% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.1% and 9.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.29% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.43% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 15.23% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and CNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.7%

