Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 18.62% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 7.34% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 11.59% year-to-date. Combined, ES and ED make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 16.44% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.24% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp is up 2.51% year-to-date. MKTX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Services +2.1% Materials +2.0% Industrial +1.6% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +1.0% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.6% Utilities -0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CTXR Options Chain

 CXDO Historical Stock Prices

 BKSY Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.