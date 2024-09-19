Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 24.80% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.15% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 26.98% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PNW make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 11.53% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 18.67% year-to-date, and Coca-Cola Co is up 22.56% year-to-date. Combined, PG and KO make up approximately 27.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.8%
|Materials
|+2.2%
|Energy
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+2.0%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Shares Outstanding History
LEGR shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of ISWN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.