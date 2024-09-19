Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 24.80% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.15% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 26.98% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PNW make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 11.53% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 18.67% year-to-date, and Coca-Cola Co is up 22.56% year-to-date. Combined, PG and KO make up approximately 27.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.8% Materials +2.2% Energy +2.2% Industrial +2.0% Services +1.2% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities -0.6%

