Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 17.97% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.71% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 11.00% year-to-date. Combined, D and ATO make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 8.62% on a year-to-date basis. Monster Beverage Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.93% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 21.46% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.1% Energy +2.4% Industrial +2.3% Materials +1.9% Healthcare +1.8% Services +1.5% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.0% Utilities +0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Future Dividend Aristocrats

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZVIA

 HCTI shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.