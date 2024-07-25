Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 12.99% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 84.47% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 46.47% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.3% and 12.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.74% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is down 3.36% year-to-date, and LKQ Corp, is down 17.16% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +2.0% Materials +1.9% Energy +1.3% Financial +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare +0.4% Services +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.4%

