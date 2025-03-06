Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 7.18% year-to-date. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.75% year-to-date, and Oracle Corp, is down 8.87% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and ORCL make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.90% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 1.88% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.3% Materials -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Services -1.0% Energy -1.1% Industrial -1.5% Financial -1.8% Utilities -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.4%

