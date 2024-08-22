Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 15.21% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 58.42% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 3.01% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and AMD make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.62% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 1.63% year-to-date. DPZ makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
