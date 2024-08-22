Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 15.21% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 58.42% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 3.01% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and AMD make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.62% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 1.63% year-to-date. DPZ makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.2% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4%

