Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.3% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 19.04% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 17.43% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 49.52% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and QCOM make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.7% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 8.29% on a year-to-date basis. Jabil Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.36% year-to-date, and Quanta Services, Inc. is up 26.58% year-to-date. PWR makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
