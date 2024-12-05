Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.4% and 8.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 25.20% year-to-date. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.04% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 7.16% year-to-date. SNPS makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 7.69% on a year-to-date basis. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.97% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc, is down 4.64% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and HSIC make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
