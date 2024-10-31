News & Insights

Markets
MPWR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

October 31, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.1% and 11.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.1% on the day, and up 16.19% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.64% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 14.13% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.5% and 11.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.42% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 18.93% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 6.80% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.8%
Energy+0.4%
Services-0.2%
Materials-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Financial-0.8%
Healthcare-0.9%
Industrial-0.9%
Technology & Communications-1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 DHHC shares outstanding history
 RICK Split History
 LQD YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPWR
UBER
XLK
TFX
REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.