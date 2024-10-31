Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.1% and 11.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.1% on the day, and up 16.19% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.64% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 14.13% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.5% and 11.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.42% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 18.93% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 6.80% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Energy +0.4% Services -0.2% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.5%

