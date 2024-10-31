Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.1% and 11.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.1% on the day, and up 16.19% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.64% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 14.13% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.5% and 11.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.42% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 18.93% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 6.80% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.8%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
DHHC shares outstanding history
RICK Split History
LQD YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.