Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.0% loss. Within the sector, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.4% and 9.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.7% on the day, and up 9.88% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.39% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 26.98% year-to-date. WDC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and up 9.82% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.38% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 0.10% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.9% Materials -1.1% Services -2.1% Industrial -2.2% Energy -2.6% Technology & Communications -3.0%

