Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 2.39% year-to-date. Tractor Supply Co., meanwhile, is down 1.82% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, is down 10.56% year-to-date. Combined, TSCO and CMG make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.64% on a year-to-date basis. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 19.25% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is up 17.57% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and DGX make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Materials +1.1% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.4%

