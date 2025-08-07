Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.9% and 6.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.35% year-to-date. Airbnb Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.53% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 12.63% year-to-date. Combined, ABNB and WBD make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 6.98% on a year-to-date basis. Texas Pacific Land Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.57% year-to-date, and American International Group Inc is up 5.18% year-to-date. AIG makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
