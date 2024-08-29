Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 30.0% and 9.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 10.33% year-to-date. Dollar General Corp, meanwhile, is down 34.95% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc, is down 39.99% year-to-date. Combined, DG and DLTR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.20% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is up 16.24% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 12.14% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and CAG make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.5% Energy +1.4% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +1.2% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.1%

