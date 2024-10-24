Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.4% and 7.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 11.78% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.16% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 28.97% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 31.32% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 39.61% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 224.36% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and VST make up approximately 17.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Materials -1.1%

